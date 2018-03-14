City centre secures Purple Flag success for fifth year

Aberdeen city centre has been praised for being safe and secure at night.

Aberdeen city centre has been praised after securing the Purple Flag accreditation for the fifth year.

The award celebrates the city's commitment to promoting a safe and secure night time economy, and its ability to showcase a variety of initiatives aimed at attracting visitors to the area.

Aberdeen became the first city in Scotland to be awarded the accreditation in 2014 and has now been re-accredited for the fifth time.

This year's application was strengthened by projects like Aberdeen Inspired's Summer of Art, the Nuart Aberdeen festival, the Painted Doors project, Aberdeen Comedy Festival and Aberdeen Christmas Village.

Chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, Adrian Watson, said: "We are delighted to have secured our fifth consecutive Purple Flag, that has put us to the fore in Scottish terms.

"Of course, in this field there is no room for complacency whatsoever and there will always be challenge in a city this size.

"Safety is a fundamental for any town or city centre and with the rigour that the Purple Flag accreditation scheme brings, allows us with some confidence to continue to move forward and explore ways in which we can build on our city centre's vibrancy and offering."