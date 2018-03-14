Remembrance service for parents who have lost a child

It will include music, readings and the lighting of candles in memory of those who have died.

Parents and relatives who have lost a child are invited to attend a special service of thanksgiving and remembrance in Perth.

The Children's Memorial Service will be held at The Salvation Army Centre in South Street on Thursday at 7.30pm.

It will include music, readings and the lighting of candles in memory of those who have died.

The service has been organised by NHS Tayside's Department of Spiritual Care, with support from the stillbirth and neonatal death charity SANDS.

Healthcare chaplain Geoff Williams said: "The death of a child, whether before or after birth, is an experience which causes a great deal of emotional pain and distress for parents, grandparents, other family members and friends.

"The children's memorial service is a valued opportunity for support and encouragement, where parents and others can remember their children in the safe and supportive company of others who have experienced similar losses.

"The event is open to everyone regardless of faith or belief and many parents who have lost a child return each year to remember their loved one at this special service."