Murder accused 'punched man in head before knife attack'
Murray Fotheringham, 35, is accused of killing John Donachy, 26, in Perthshire.
A murder trial will be held after a man was allegedly punched and then stabbed with a knife.
Murray Fotheringham, 35, is accused of killing John Donachy, 26, in Alyth, Perthshire, earlier this month.
Prosecutors claim Fotheringham punched Mr Donachy on the head and body before stabbing him.
Mr Donachy's body was discovered at an address in Hazel Court at around 10pm on Saturday, March 3.
Fotheringham was remanded in custody following a short hearing in private at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
