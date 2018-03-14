Students stage sit-in protest over staff pensions row

Around 20 students from Aberdeen University have taken action against the plans.

Protest: Buildings occupied by students. STV

University students are staging a sit-in protest following a row over staff pensions.

Around 20 students from Aberdeen University have taken the action in support of staff who are on strike.

They have occupied different rooms of the administration building on Regent Walk and are planning to stay there for as long as they can.

Planned changes to the pension could mean a £10,000 per year reduction in retirement income for staff, according to the University and College Union (UCU).

An agreement between the UCU and Universities UK had offered a deal but this was turned down at a meeting on Tuesday.

The action has threatened to disrupt final exams and assessments in the summer term.

Students in Dundee and Edinburgh have also staged sit-ins this week.

An Aberdeen University spokesman said: "A small group of students are exercising their right to demonstrate in support of proposed changes to the national pension scheme for academic staff.

"There is a light security presence in the area of the student demonstration to ensure the safety of the demonstrators and we continue to engage in dialogue.

"We remain fully supportive of all efforts to deliver a sustainable pension scheme for our staff and our primary consideration throughout the industrial action is to minimise as far as possible any negative impact on the student experience and the welfare of staff and students."

