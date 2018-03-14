Manhunt launched after killer absconds from prison
The public have been warned not to approach 'violent' Anthony McGinley.
A convicted killer has absconded while on home leave from prison.
Anthony McGinley, 33, was handed a nine-year-sentence for culpable homicide in 2012.
On Wednesday, police said he had gone missing from HMP Castle Huntly, by Dundee.
A spokesman warned that McGinley was known to be violent and should not be approached if seen.
McGinley is described as white, 5ft 9, average build, with dark brown hair and green eyes.
He is believed to have connections in Hamilton and the Castlemilk area of Glasgow.
Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.