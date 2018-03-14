Manhunt launched after killer absconds from prison

The public have been warned not to approach 'violent' Anthony McGinley.

Anthony McGinley: Connections in Hamilton and Glasgow.

A convicted killer has absconded while on home leave from prison.

Anthony McGinley, 33, was handed a nine-year-sentence for culpable homicide in 2012.

On Wednesday, police said he had gone missing from HMP Castle Huntly, by Dundee.

A spokesman warned that McGinley was known to be violent and should not be approached if seen.

McGinley is described as white, 5ft 9, average build, with dark brown hair and green eyes.

He is believed to have connections in Hamilton and the Castlemilk area of Glasgow.

Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

