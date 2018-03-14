Scottish food and drink exports hit record highs in 2017

Around £6bn of produce was exported last year, according to the latest figures.

Whisky: Exports increased by around £356m (file pic). PA

A record value of Scottish food and drink worth around £6bn was exported last year, according to latest figures.

Goods from Scotland going overseas rose by almost £570m in 2017, about 10% compared with 2016.

The new HMRC data sticks to a trend of export growth, which has seen food sales surge by more than 130% in a decade.

James Withers, chief executive of Scotland Food and Drink said: "The world is increasingly developing a taste for Scottish produce and it is driving incredible growth for Scottish food and drink businesses and the economy as a whole.

"A few years ago, reaching £6bn in annual export sales was just an ambition.

"However, industry leadership and a crucial partnership with government has made it a reality.

"It is particularly important to see our food exports increasing in Asia and North America, following in the footsteps of our number one export, Scotch whisky, which is firmly back into its growth phase."

He added Europe remains the top destination for many products and emphasised the need for a Brexit process which protects this trade, with the industry hoping to double the value of its sales at home and abroad to £30bn by 2030.

Scotch whisky exports increased by around £356m compared to 2016 and accounted for the large majority of products going overseas.

Fish and seafood accounted for the majority of food exports and were worth around £944m, up 23% from last year.

Rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing said: "The Scottish Government is doing all we can to support the growth of food and drink exports: working with key sectors to develop new and existing markets, boosting innovation and skills, and supporting Scotland's local producers via business rates exemptions and grants for example."

