Builder dies after wall collapses on him outside house

Emergency services were called to a home on Old Edinburgh Road in Inverness.

Inverness: He was found under a wall. Google 2018

A builder has died after a wall collapsed on him outside a house.

Iain Urquhart, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday afternoon.

STV News understands he was found under a wall.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Initial enquiries reveal there were no other persons involved and there are no suspicious circumstances.

"A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal and our thoughts are with the family at this sad time."

