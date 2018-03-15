Scotland hit by high winds with more snow on the way

Gusts of up to 50mph have been recorded in coastal parts of the country.

Wind: Gusts hitting Scotland (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Scotland is being hit by high winds as more snow is on the way in the coming days.

Gusts of up to 50mph have been recorded in parts of the country on Thursday morning.

The winds caused the roof of a building to be blown off in Falkirk, while the Tay Road Bridge was closed to high-sided vehicles.

Yellow warnings for snow and ice will be in effect on Friday, covering parts of eastern and northern Scotland.

While not as severe as the "beast from the east" which hit Scotland two weeks ago, the wintry weather could still disrupt travel into the weekend.

STV's weather presenter Sean Batty said: "The weather has become milder this week, but also a bit more unsettled than recently with rain at times and stronger winds.

"On Thursday morning winds were gusting widely 30-40mph across the country, although gusts around 50mph had been recorded across the Hebrides, the Northern Isles and along the Moray and Aberdeenshire coasts.

"The winds will remain strong throughout Thursday and Friday, especially so in the north east of the country."

'Those travelling in these areas should expect the possibility of snow gate closures.' Sean Batty

He continued: "Through Thursday and Friday persistent rain will set in across Aberdeenshire, Angus, Perthshire and eastern Fife.

"As colder air moves in form the east this will fall as snow above around 400 metres on Friday.

"This could bring a lot of snow and a risk of travel disruption on some of the highest roads in the north east with as much as 30cm by the end of Friday in some spots.

"The routes most likely to be affected by the snow on Friday, are the A9 around Dalwhinnie, the A93 Glenshee to Braemar and the A939 Lecht to Tomintoul.

"Those travelling in these areas should expect the possibility of snow gate closures."

He continued: "Much colder conditions will move in for the weekend with the risk of some snow flurries at times, with the worst of the snow expected to hit southern parts of England.

"The cold spell should be fairly short lived with milder conditions returning next week."

