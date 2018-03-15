Man cleared of assaulting ex-Dundee United chairman

Charges were dropped against a student teacher accused of pushing Stephen Thompson.

Court: Incident involving Stephen Thompson. SNS Group

A student teacher accused of assaulting ex-Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson in the aftermath of a heated match has had the charges against him dropped.

Christopher Brash was accused of pushing Mr Thompson to the ground in a hospitality area at Dens Park during a city derby last August.

It is understood that at the time Mr Thompson believed Mr Brash had been invading his privacy by filming him on his mobile phone.

Mr Brash's trial was due to start on Thursday but prosecutors said there is not enough evidence to proceed against the 24-year-old student teacher, who denied the charge.

Mr Brash was accused of repeatedly pushing Mr Thompson on the body and causing him to fall to the floor in a hospitality area at Dundee's home ground on August 9, 2017.

Mr Thompson was uninjured in the incident.

'Mr Brash has had seven months of a criminal allegation against him over a simple misunderstanding, an allegation with serious consequences for his future career.' Jim Laverty, defence solicitor

A spokesman for the Crown Office said: "After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, including the available admissible evidence, the procurator fiscal decided that there should be no proceedings taken at this time.

"The Crown reserves the right to proceed in the future should further evidence become available."

On Thursday, Mr Brash's solicitor advocate Jim Laverty said his client was delighted that the prosecution "have finally decided to take no further action against him for the alleged assault."

However he criticised the police investigation into the incident which, he said, was a "simple misunderstanding."

He said: "Mr Thompson's robust act when he thought Mr Brash was breaching his privacy by secretly filming him was dealt lawfully by Mr Brash and this finally appears to be accepted.

"Had Police Service of Scotland competently investigated the events of that night no criminal proceedings would ever have been taken.

"Had our client's mobile phone been interrogated by police Mr Thomson's mistaken belief that Mr Brash was filming him would have been immediately established as wrong.

"Instead Mr Brash has had seven months of a criminal allegation against him over a simple misunderstanding, an allegation with serious consequences for his future career.

"Mr Brash is certain that had the misunderstanding been clarified on August 9 these criminal proceedings would have been totally unnecessary."

