Councillor sent lover racist messages after terror attack

SNP member Craig Melville, 37, sent abusive texts to party worker.

Craig Melville was fined at Dundee Sheriff Court. Dundee City Council

A councillor sent his secret lover racist text messages in the aftermath of the Paris terror attacks.

SNP member Craig Melville, 37, sent messages to a case worker for health minister Shona Robison, on the night of the 2015 Bataclan attacks.

They were later found by the woman's husband, who had searched her phone after uncovering the affair.

She told a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court how she had started working at the SNP's Dundee offices in January 2014.

By April she and Melville started an "on off, intimate" affair - despite her being married and he being engaged at that point, and later marrying his fiancee that year.

She was at home on the night of the Paris attacks on Friday, November 13.

In the early hours of the Saturday she said she received a drunken phone call from Melville. She said he then sent her a series of racist texts.

Melville, of Dundee, denied a charge under the Criminal Justice and Licensing (Scotland) Act, which is alleged to have been aggravated by religious prejudice.

But Sheriff Scott Pattison found Melville guilty on Thursday and fined him £1000.

Melville, who has since resigned from Dundee City Council, refused to comment on the case as he left court.

