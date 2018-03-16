Cold Russian air bringing return of snow to Scotland

The wintry weather means snow is likely in northern areas over the weekend.

Snow: Icy conditions from Saturday morning. STV

The return of cold Russian air will bring snow and freezing temperatures to Scotland over the weekend.

The wintry weather means snow is likely in Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perthshire, with showers possible further south too.

However, the disruption is not expected to be as bad as the "beast from the east", caused by Siberian air hitting Scotland earlier in March.

Yellow warnings for snow and ice are in effect on Friday, covering parts of eastern and northern Scotland.

Further warnings for snow and ice will come into effect on Saturday, with icy conditions expected across much of Scotland in the morning.

Snow gates could be closed on the A9, A93 and A939.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "The main feature of the weather this weekend is the return of cold Russian air, which also brings the return of snow to some areas.

"People shouldn't be too alarmed by this, as it will be nothing compared to the severe conditions experienced earlier in the month.

"The worst of the snow will affect southern England through the weekend with the possibility of disruption there."

'The colder air will begin to move in from the east through Friday bringing the freezing level down with the risk of a few centimetres of snow to low levels.' Sean Batty

He continued: "The colder air will begin to move in from the east through Friday bringing the freezing level down with the risk of a few centimetres of snow to low levels by the end of the day in parts of Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perthshire, away from the coast.

"Above around 400 metres there will be a lot more snow, with as much as 30cm possible by the end of the day.

"This will likely affect the higher parts of the A9, A93 and the A939, with a chance that the snow gates could be closed."

He added: "On Saturday some places in the east could wake up to a little lying snow, with occasional snow showers feeding in through the day - mainly around Aberdeenshire, Angus, Dundee, Fife, Edinburgh, Lothians and Borders.

"A few isolated snow showers may get a bit further west.

"Any settling snow at low levels in passing showers is likely to thaw each time the sun comes back out as the sun is now quite a bit stronger as we move into spring."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.