University boss uses 'rugby ruck' during student protest

Police and security were called as tempers flared at Aberdeen University.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5752716339001-university-scuffle.jpg" />

A university boss used an apparent rugby ruck during a scuffle involving students who were protesting.

Students from Aberdeen University are demonstrating in support of staff who are on strike.

A fracas broke out in the administration building on Regent Walk, forcing security and police to be called on Wednesday.

Video footage has emerged showing Angus Donaldson, director of the university's estates and facilities, using an apparent rugby manoeuvre as tempers flared during the protest.

University rector Maggie Chapman said Mr Donaldson's actions resembled something seen on a rugby pitch.

She said: "I am very concerned about the behaviour of a senior member of university staff.

"Angus Donaldson, the director of estates and facilities, appears to think he is on the rugby pitch, and is trying to clear students off an imaginary ball.

"This might be acceptable in a rugby game, but it is certainly not an acceptable way to treat students.

"The university needs to take responsibility for this incident."

A member of security is also seen falling to the ground during the angry scenes.

A university spokesman said: "The university is conducting a full review into the events surrounding the incident of March 14 when a group of protesters forced their way into a University building.

"We will work with staff and students to consider all relevant information, including personal accounts and any other relevant media."

In a statement, protest group Aberdeen Students Support the Strike, said: "We again repeat that this violent behaviour displayed by a member of senior management has been in stark contrast to day-to-day engagements with ordinary security staff members, who have broadly been amicable and professional in their dealings with us."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said no formal complaint had been made to officers.

