Watch: First polar bear cub born in UK for 25 years 

Footage shows the first polar bear cub born in the UK for 25 years.

The cub - yet to be named - was born at Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie during the week before Christmas.

Its emergence was recorded by cameras installed outside the den for an upcoming documentary about the park's polar bear breeding programme.

Britain's Polar Bear Cub, an STV Productions documentary, will air on Channel 4 on March 18.