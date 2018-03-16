Man held over fears he was carrying gun in town centre

Members of the public contacted police after spotting the man in Fort William.

Alert: No one was injured during incident. Google 2018/PA

A man has been arrested after reports he was carrying a gun.

Concerned members of the public contacted police after spotting the man in Fort William.

Officers arrested him and then discovered he was carrying a toy gun.

Inspector Mike Middlehurst said: "We received numerous reports from members of the public about the behaviour of a man near the centre of Fort William.

"I can confirm that the man has now been arrested and is in police custody.

"An item was recovered from the man which has since been confirmed as being a toy gun.

"Nobody was injured during the incident.

"We are grateful to the members of the public who contacted us for their vigilance."

