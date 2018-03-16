Three people arrested after £15,000 worth of drugs seized

Police recovered cannabis, heroin and cocaine from two properties in Aberdeen.

Three people have been arrested after drugs with a street value of more than £15,000 were seized in two police operations in Aberdeen.

The first saw cannabis with a street value of £12,800 recovered from a property on Thursday morning in Upper Mastrick Way, after a search warrant was obtained.

More than £2100 in cash was also found along with other drug-related paraphernalia.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure.

Police also carried out a second operation in the Deansloch Terrace area of the city recovering heroin and cocaine with a street value of around £2370 and a four figure sum of cash.

A 44-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection with the find.

PC Jordan Cheyne of the Police Scotland said: "We will continue to do all that we can to disrupt the illegal supply of drugs to our communities, which only spreads misery and harm."

