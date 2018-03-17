Driver dies and passenger seriously injured in crash

A man has died after his car crashed into a tree on Friday night.

Fatal: One man has died and another left seriously injured. STV

A man has died following a crash in Moray that also left another man seriously injured.

The accident took place on the B1905 Rothes to Mosstodloch road near Orton at around 4.50pm on Friday when a car crashed in to a tree.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was taken to hospital in Aberdeen for treatment to serious injuries.

The road remained closed for around 10 hours after the incident.

Police investigating the crash are appealing for witnesses and urged anyone with any information to contact them on 101.

