Police concerned for safety of missing 29-year-old

Concerns are growing over safety of Daniel Hamilton was last seen in Perth.

Missing: Police are concerned for the safety of Daniel Hamilton. Police Scotland

Concerns are growing over the safety of a missing 29-year-old in Perth.

Daniel Hamilton was last seen in the North Muirton area at around 10.30pm on Friday.

Police say they are worried over his welfare and have appealed for any information that could help trace him.

He is described as white, 5ft 8 with a medium build and brown hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a green hooded top with writing on the front, navy tracksuit bottoms with Tokyo Laundry on the side and trainers.

He was also possibly wearing a dark coloured rain jacket.

Anyone with any information regarding Daniel's whereabouts should contact police on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.