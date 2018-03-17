Robert Gordon University win Aberdeen Boat Race 2018

It is Robert Gordon's sixth victory from the last seven years.

Winners: Robert Gordon University. Aberdeen Boat Race 2018

Robert Gordon University have won the annual Aberdeen boat race.

It is the university's sixth victory from the last seven years after winning five in a row before narrowly losing to Aberbeen University last year.

RGU claimed the title back after crossing the line in 8:12:06, two lengths ahead of their long time rivals Aberdeen who finished on 8:18:07.

Robert Gordon also won the alumni race with Aberdeen winning the 2nd Crews race.

Our very own STV News team of Ben Phillips and David Shanks with cox Emma Crossan were victorious in the media challenge.

Winners: STV News won the media challenge.

The team finished their challenge on a time of 1:17 and five lengths ahead of their nearest rivals.

