Search for missing boy, 15, last seen on Friday morning

Police are concerned for the welfare of the boy who was seen in the early hours of Friday.

Missing: Theo was last seen on Friday morning. Police Scotland

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing teenager in Aberdeen.

Theo De Geus was last seen in the Torry area of the city in the early hours of Friday.

The 15-year-old was wearing a blue tracksuit and black Adidas trainers.

He is described as around 5ft 9 with a slim build and fair hair.

Anyone who has seen Theo, knows of his whereabouts or have any other information that could help the police in their search then contact them on 101.

