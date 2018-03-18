Missing 15-year-old from Aberdeen found safe and well

Theo De Geus had been missing from his home in Torry, Aberdeen since Friday.

Found: Theo De Geus from Aberdeen. Police Scotland

A teenage boy who had been missing for two days has been found safe.

Theo De Geus from Torry in Aberdeen was last seen in the early hours of Friday morning.

But police have now confirmed that the 15-year-old has been traced.

Officers leading the search have thanked the public for their assistance with this matter.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.