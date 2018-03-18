Missing 15-year-old from Aberdeen found safe and well
Theo De Geus had been missing from his home in Torry, Aberdeen since Friday.
A teenage boy who had been missing for two days has been found safe.
Theo De Geus from Torry in Aberdeen was last seen in the early hours of Friday morning.
But police have now confirmed that the 15-year-old has been traced.
Officers leading the search have thanked the public for their assistance with this matter.
