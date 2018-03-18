Man suffers burns as firefighters tackle farm blaze

A farmworker was taken to hospital after the fire near Aberdeen on Sunday morning.

Blaze: Firefighters rushed to the scene.

A farmworker has been taken to hospital after suffering burn injuries in a fire near Aberdeen.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service raced to the scene at 10.36am on Sunday after being alerted to a fire at a Farm in Fowlershill.

Emergency services also attended and the man was rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

A storage building has been completely destroyed after catching fire as flames engulfed the entire area.

Police Scotland attended to assist the SFRS in tackling the blaze and closed the B997 road between Parkhill and Bridge of Don.

The fire was brought under control before being completely extinguished at around 1.15pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed the incident and said that crews will remain on the scene until the area is made safe.

