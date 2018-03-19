Driver who died in two-car smash named by police
Iain McKenzie, also known as Jock, died in the collision at Orton in Moray.
A driver who died in a two-car crash has been named.
Iain McKenzie, also known as Jock, died in the collision on the B9015 Rothes to Mosstodloch road at Orton in Moray.
The 24-year-old was driving a Subaru Forester when it collided with a Volkswagen Golf shortly before 4.50pm on Friday.
A man, 27, who was a passenger in Mr McKenzie's car, is in a serious condition in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
A 45-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Volkswagen, suffered minor injuries and has now been released from hospital.
One car hit a tree while the other smashed into an electricity pole, causing power cables to fall onto a railway track.
Sergeant Scott Deans said: "Our thoughts at this difficult time remain with those involved.
"Our investigations continue and in order to help piece together exactly what happened, I would urge anyone who may have seen either vehicle, or a dark coloured Volkswagen Golf, prior to the collision, or who saw the incident itself and who hasn't yet come forward, to contact police on 101."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.