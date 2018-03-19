Driver who died in two-car smash named by police

Iain McKenzie, also known as Jock, died in the collision at Orton in Moray.

Crash: The 24-year-old died at the scene. Jasperimage

A driver who died in a two-car crash has been named.

Iain McKenzie, also known as Jock, died in the collision on the B9015 Rothes to Mosstodloch road at Orton in Moray.

The 24-year-old was driving a Subaru Forester when it collided with a Volkswagen Golf shortly before 4.50pm on Friday.

A man, 27, who was a passenger in Mr McKenzie's car, is in a serious condition in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A 45-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Volkswagen, suffered minor injuries and has now been released from hospital.

One car hit a tree while the other smashed into an electricity pole, causing power cables to fall onto a railway track.

Sergeant Scott Deans said: "Our thoughts at this difficult time remain with those involved.

"Our investigations continue and in order to help piece together exactly what happened, I would urge anyone who may have seen either vehicle, or a dark coloured Volkswagen Golf, prior to the collision, or who saw the incident itself and who hasn't yet come forward, to contact police on 101."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.