Oil giant to cut 250 Scottish jobs after £5.3bn buyout

North Sea: Jobs threat after Total-Maersk buyout (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

French oil giant Total intends to cut around 250 Scottish jobs after buying a rival for £5.3bn.

The decision will affect both staff and contractors working in Aberdeen, where thousands of North Sea jobs have been lost since 2014.

Staff were told during a series of meetings last week and Total has said it aims to "minimise redundancies".

A spokesman said: "Following the acquisition of Maersk Oil we have reviewed our operations in Aberdeen and are now consulting with staff on the future size of our business there.

"We anticipate that this will result in a reduction of around 250 positions held today by staff and contractors.

"Final decisions will only be made after full consultation with staff and their representatives.

"Every effort will be made to minimise redundancies and to find alternative posts in other parts of Total's global business for those staff in Aberdeen whose positions may close."

Scottish Labour said continued oil industry job losses suggested the Scottish Government closed down its Energy Jobs Taskforce – which held its last meeting in September 2017 – too soon.

Energy spokesman Lewis Macdonald MSP said: "These job losses were foreseen at the time of Total's acquisition of Maersk, but this does not make it any easier for those affected.

"We can foresee more job losses in the oil and gas supply chain as pre-2015 contracts come to an end, even while prospects for the sector in general are beginning to look up.

"These job losses confirm that the Scottish Government's decision to close down the Energy Jobs Taskforce last year was taken far too soon."

