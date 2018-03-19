Man cleared of murdering father with sword and machete

Barry Martin was cleared of killing Gary Clampett at a house in Fraserburgh.

Gary Clampett: Range of weapons used. STV

One of the men accused of murdering a father with weapons including golf clubs and a sword has walked free.

Barry Martin, 32, was cleared of murdering Gary Clampett in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, after prosecutor Paul Kearney withdrew the charge against him.

John Henderson, 47, Gary Martin, 37, Joseph Martin, 40, Thomas Martin, 45, David Graham, 46, James Connor, 52, and Dean Leech, 25, deny murdering Mr Clampett.

They are accused of hitting him with knives, a machete, a sword, a chain, a hammer, a crowbar, a wrench, a stick, bats, golf clubs, poles and a metal bat at a house on Fernie Place on June 18 last year.

Judge Lord Beckett told Mr Martin: "The charge against you has been withdrawn, you are free to go."

Police were called to the scene after neighbours reported hearing shouts, screams and loud banging.

Mr Clampett only married last year.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.