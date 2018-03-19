Missing 29-year-old traced 'safe and well' after appeal
Daniel Hamilton from Perth was reported missing on Friday evening.
A 29-year-old man who went missing on Friday has been traced "safe and well".
Daniel Hamilton was last seen in the North Muirton area at around 10.30pm on Friday.
Police were worried over his welfare and launched a public appeal to find him.
On Monday, a spokesperson for the force, said: "We're very pleased to inform you that over the weekend, Daniel Hamilton was traced safe and well.
"Thanks to everyone for your concern, it's very much appreciated."
