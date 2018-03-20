Around 50 firefighters battle major blaze at farm

The fire happened at Auchenhove Farm near Lumphanan in Aberdeenshire on Monday night.

Fire: Owner of the farm raised alarm. STV

Around 50 firefighters were called to tackle a major blaze at a farm.

The fire happened at Auchenhove Farm near Lumphanan in Aberdeenshire at 8.15pm on Monday.

Crews battled the flames at a farmhouse on the site for almost seven hours.

No one was injured in the blaze.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "The occupier alerted us to the fire.

"We had 48 firefighters as well as special resources."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.