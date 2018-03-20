Around 50 firefighters battle major blaze at farm
The fire happened at Auchenhove Farm near Lumphanan in Aberdeenshire on Monday night.
Around 50 firefighters were called to tackle a major blaze at a farm.
The fire happened at Auchenhove Farm near Lumphanan in Aberdeenshire at 8.15pm on Monday.
Crews battled the flames at a farmhouse on the site for almost seven hours.
No one was injured in the blaze.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "The occupier alerted us to the fire.
"We had 48 firefighters as well as special resources."
