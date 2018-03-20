Dundee nightclubs Liquid and Envy to close this month

The clubs on the city's Ward Road have been in business for nearly 10 years.

Liquid and Envy nightclubs in Dundee are to shut down next week.

With the firm's lease coming to an end and the premises needing significant investment, the clubs' Milton Keynes based owners said it was closing due to the continuing decline in the city's nigh-time economy.

Operators Deltic say it's doing all it can to help 20 members of staff find other jobs.

Deltic's chief executive, Peter Marks, said: "After almost 20 years at the heart of Dundee's late night scene, firstly with the Mardi Gras and for the last 10 years Liquid and Envy, we have taken the difficult decision to close on Wednesday 28 March.

"Our lease is coming to an end soon and we had to decide whether we should renew it and invest significant money in the club or walk away. Regrettably, we have decided on the latter, as we feel the night time economy in the city is continuing to decline where other city centres are improving.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful team, who made the club such a great place to enjoy a night out, and the hundreds of thousands of customers who crossed our threshold over the years to experience fun times with friends.

"Our main priority at the moment is to look after our team and we are doing all we can to offer support and find alternative employment."

The club will be closed this weekend and the final night will take Wednesday, March 28.

