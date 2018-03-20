Walrus spotted enjoying the sunshine on Highland beach
It is believed to be the first time a walrus has been seen on the mainland since 1954.
A walrus has made an appearance on a beach in mainland Scotland.
Colin McLean spotted the mammal basking in the sun on Peedie Beach at Dunnet Head in Caithness on Monday.
It is thought to be the first time a walrus has been seen on the mainland in Scotland since one was found in Aberdeenshire in 1954.
Previously, what is believed to be the same walrus was spotted on a beach in Orkney at the beginning of March.
The Arctic Walrus is usually seen in much colder climates, such as the North Pole in the Arctic Ocean and subarctic seas of the Northern Hemisphere.
However, this walrus seemed to be enjoying the slightly milder climates, basking in the sun - and the attention - it was receiving on the beach.
Another walrus was spotted on a beach in Orkney back in 2013, hailed as a "once in a lifetime" opportunity.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.