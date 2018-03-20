Man threatened to plant bombs under bank workers' cars

Mass evacuation after Patrick McCabe phoned police and told them about his plans.

A man stockpiled chemicals and bomb-making instructions before telling police he was going to blow up bank workers' cars.

Patrick McCabe sparked a mass evacuation and forced a series of controlled explosions at his flat in Dundee on December 5 last year.

McCabe phoned a police control centre around 11pm and told a call handler he was ex-SAS and had "purchased electrical components, a digital soldering iron and a book on improvised explosives, ammunition and guns".

He said he was in a dispute with a bank and a telecommunications company and that police had not taken his complaints about them seriously.

As a result he planned to find out where staff at the two institutions parked their cars before planting bombs underneath their vehicles.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday that police attended his flat in Fairbairn Street and found chemicals stashed in his freezer.

Scientists said they could have been used to create a bomb if further chemicals had been added to them.

McCabe, 65, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty on indictment to a change of threatening and abusive behaviour.

Defence solicitor John Boyle said: "He accepts that the period in custody - though not of his choosing - has been of some assistance for him.

"He is receiving help and medication while in there."

Sheriff Alastair Brown deferred sentence until April 10 for social work background reports and remanded McCabe in custody meantime.

He said: "From his point of view I'm not sure custody is the right place for him. From the public's point of view, I can't think of anywhere else."

