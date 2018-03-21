Scots twins star in video for World Down Syndrome day

Four-year-old Ollie and Cameron Scouga took part in the Carpool Karaoke-style video.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5755516947001-karaoke-kids.jpg" />

Four-year-old twins from Dundee have become viral hits after taking part in a video for World Down Syndrome Day 2018.

Ollie and Cameron Scouga appear alongside mum Elaine and 49 other families in the Carpool Karaoke-style film.

The video, created as part of the Wouldn't Change a Thing campaign, sees them lip-sync along to A Thousand Years by Christina Perri. They also use Makaton, a simplified version of British Sign Language.

Mrs Scouga said: "We're really pleased with the video. It was released at midnight on Friday and by the morning it had around 200,000 views.

"It's going well - we couldn't have asked for better."

The video was created by families to celebrate the lives of children with Down Syndrome.

Inspired by the YouTube channel Singing Hands, the group wanted to do something special to raise awareness.

Mrs Scouga said: "The idea started small and then just seemed to spiral.

"We were all assigned lines, and a dad in the group edited it together."

The boys loved taking part in the karaoke, and another one is already being planned for 2019.

Mrs Scouga and her husband were no stranger to the condition, both having worked with people with Down Syndrome in some capacity in the past.

She added: "When we found out about the boys, it was never viewed as a bad thing.

"Life is more alike than different to those without Down Syndrome."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.