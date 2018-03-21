Amazing picture shows two stags under a perfect rainbow 

Stephen Davies, 47, caught the image while in Glen Etive with his family.

Capture: Stephen Davies was stunned by the scene. SWNS

An incredible picture show two stags rutting under a rainbow in the Highlands.

Stephen Davies, 47, took a trip up the mountains with his family when he stumbled across the two stags engaging in a fierce mating battle.

The nature lover had decided to drive up to Glen Etive on Friday afternoon.

But he was left stunned when he saw the "perfect" spectacle.

Mr Davies from Tullibody, Clackmannanshire, said: "I was with my partner, step-daughter and her partner.

"We took a drive up and I saw one stag on the mount and realised that there was a rainbow in the background.

"I then saw another stag coming towards the other one, it must have thought it was eating food or something.

"It was then I thought this was just the perfect opportunity to take a picture. I could not resist."

Mr Davies took a picture of the stags while his astonished family looked on.

The phone shop manager added: "I took the picture and when you see something like that you know you have an opportunity to capture something special.

"It was a wow moment. One of those moments you don't expect to see.

"The family was quite excited to see that."

