Liam Colgan: Sighting of postman 30 miles from Hamburg

The Scot has not been seen since February 10 during his brother's stag do.

Liam Colgan: Searches still being made to find him.

A sighting of missing Liam Colgan has been made 30 miles away from where he was last seen in Hamburg.

The 29-year-old has not been seen since disappearing during his brother Eamonn's stag do in the German city on February 10.

Mr Colgan, from Holm Mills, Inverness, travelled to the German city with 18 friends but became separated from the group while on a night out.

Missing: He has been spotted on CCTV.

More than a month since he was last seen, his family have revealed a sighting of the postman in Harsefeld last week, a town 30 miles west of Hamburg.

In a statement, they said: "Last week, Liam's brother and mother were in Hamburg raising awareness of his disappearance as well as following up on the latest sighting.

"As many of you will be aware, a sighting of Liam was reported in Harsefeld, a town 50km west of Hamburg.

"Unfortunately, due to the lack of CCTV and photographic evidence, it was not possible to verify this sighting. Therefore, we are still uncertain as to Liam's whereabouts.

"We believe it may be possible that Liam has left Hamburg."

Friends and relatives last saw Mr Colgan in the Veermaster Bar and he has been identified on CCTV footage from Baumwall after leaving the bar.

The footage goes on to show Mr Colgan trying unsuccessfully to get in to a building, before walking towards the Michelwiese Park.

A witness has also reported offering Mr Colgan assistance before the Scot headed off towards the city's Portuguese Quarter at around 2.30am.

It emerged Liam's mobile phone died when the group were out having a meal.

Brother: Eamonn Colgan very concerned.

Sniffer dogs were deployed while officers also searched nearby rivers and canals.

Mr Colgan's family added: "We must thank the incredible continued support of volunteers in Hamburg. There were several searches last week as well as flyer distribution at local concerts.

"We sincerely hope we can continue to rely on this support."

