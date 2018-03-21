'Shoplifter' plunges into river during police chase

The man was allegedly caught stealing from Tesco near the River Tay in Dundee.

River Tay: Man taken to hospital. Google 2018/Wikimedia Commons

An alleged shoplifter has been injured after jumping into the River Tay to try and escape police.

The 57-year-old man tried to swim away from officers after allegedly being caught stealing from Tesco on Riverside Drive in Dundee.

He lasted about 20 minutes before becoming too tired and was later caught.

The man has been taken to hospital following the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland along with other emergency services attended at Dundee Riverside at about 7:45pm last night (Tuesday) in response to reports of a man in the water.

"The 57-year-old man initially refused to engage with rescue services, however was taken from the water after about 20 minutes, and was then conveyed to Ninewells Hospital for treatment."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.