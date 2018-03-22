Dog owners warned of 'white toxic lumps' found on beaches

The lumps are believed to contain palm oil which can be fatal to dogs.

White 'rocks': Found on Moray, Angus and Mearns beaches. HM Coastgaurd

Dog owners are being warned of potential toxic material which has washed up on the east coast.

The white waxy lumps are believed to contain palm oil which is dangerous to humans but can be fatal to dogs.

They've been spotted on Moray, Angus and Mearns beaches following the recent stormy weather.

A spokesperson said: "If you have any worries or concerns that your pet may have eaten some, please contact your local vet for advice.

"We're urging dog owners to be vigilant and keep their pets on leads and prevent them from eating any washed up potential toxic material.

"Sightings have been reported at Broughty Ferry and East Haven beaches. They have been known to show up on St Cryus as well as Montrose beaches.

"If you spot anything, please call us and report immediately."