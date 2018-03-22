Dozens of drivers quizzed by police about missing student 

More than 100 volunteers have taken part in the search for Duncan Sim in St Andrews.

Police have spoken to 70 drivers as part of the search for missing student Duncan Sim.

The 19-year-old was last seen outside Madras Rugby Club in St Andrews on Wednesday, March 14.

An extensive search was launched for the student last week, with more than 100 volunteers from the local area and Mr Sim's hometown of Duns in the Borders taking part.

On Wednesday night, more than 30 police officers spoke to passers-by in and around St Andrews in a bid to trace Mr Sim's movements.

Police also spoke to 70 people who were driving into the town along Old Station Road between 10.30pm and 12.30am on Thursday.

Chief inspector Steven Hamilton, who is leading the search to find Duncan, said: "Duncan has now been missing for over a week and we continue to use all available resources at our disposal in order to trace him.

"Last night officers spoke with members of the St Andrews community as we continue to establish Duncan's movements after he left Madras Rugby Club.

"I would again appeal to the public to think back to last Wednesday evening and ask themselves if they saw Duncan, or have seen a man matching his description since this time, to come forward to help with ongoing inquiries."

He continued: "As before I would ask local residents to check their vehicles, gardens, outbuildings and sheds as Duncan may have entered these in order to seek shelter.

"I would like to extend my thanks to the local community, and members of the public who have come forward following our appeals for information. All of this information is vital to our ongoing inquiries to trace Duncan.

"Anyone with any information that can assist with our investigations is asked to contact us as soon as possible."

