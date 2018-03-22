Aberdeen bypass delayed by storms and Carillion collapse

The Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route had been expected to open this spring.

AWPR: Construction delayed by storms. Newsline

The opening of the long-awaited Aberdeen bypass has been delayed by stormy weather and the collapse of construction giant Carillion.

The Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) had been expected to open to drivers this spring.

The £745m road is now not expected to open until autumn, with Transport Scotland blaming a variety of problems.

Economy secretary Keith Brown said: "While this revision to the opening date is very disappointing to the people of the north east, we have to accept the expert advice of our contractors on the ground who are delivering this significant project.

"Clearly there has been a huge amount of work that has gone in to getting the project to where we are now.

"I would like to pay tribute to the effort of the people who are working hard to get this project over the finishing line."

Transport Scotland said Storm Frank in winter 2015 and extreme weather in March caused delays.

The collapse of Carillion, one of three partners building the 25-mile road, also contributed to the problems.

The project was taken over by the remaining two partners, Balfour Beatty and Galliford Try.

Mr Brown added: "Once open, the AWPR will cut congestion in and around Aberdeen city, with a positive impact on reducing emissions and improving active travel, it will also improve connectivity in the region, providing better journey time reliability, particularly for those travelling from the north of the city to the south side."

