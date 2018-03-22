  • STV
  • MySTV

Out of control helicopter 'could have plunged into sea'

Chris Foote Chris Foote

The pilot of the Sikorsky S92 lost control of the aircraft during a landing in 2016.

Crash: Helicopter's hard landing gouged holes in the deck.
Crash: Helicopter's hard landing gouged holes in the deck. Oil and Gas People

A helicopter could have plunged into the North Sea because of a fault with its tail rotor, an investigation has found.

The pilot of the Sikorsky S92 lost control of the aircraft during a landing on the West Franklin platform in December 2016.

It dragged to the right after a heavy descent, rolled to the left and spun 180 degrees before stopping near the helideck's edge, gouging a hole in the deck in the process.

A report by the Air Accident Investigations Branch (AAIB) said that if the loss of control had happened sooner, the helicopter would have probably ended up in the water.

It said: "If the loss of yaw control had occurred at an earlier stage of the flight, the helicopter would most likely have made an uncontrolled descent into the North Sea."

The incident happened 150 miles east of Aberdeen after a five-minute flight from the Elgin platform. A failed rotor bearing is believed to have been responsible.

https://stv.tv/news/north/1377689-north-sea-helicopters-grounded-over-safety-concerns/ | default

Helicopter operator CHC said it welcomed the AAIB's findings in a statement released on Thursday.

"Immediately after the accident, we introduced a number of measures to strengthen the detection of impending degradation," a spokesman said.

"We are confident that the measures we have taken and the actions directed by the Sikorsky since the accident to all operators worldwide will strengthen both our procedures and our compliance monitoring continue to underpin the safety and airworthiness of the Sikorsky S92."

https://stv.tv/news/north/1377807-rescue-helicopters-return-to-skies-after-safety-concerns/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.