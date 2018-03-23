Man charged over dozens of crimes in the Highlands

They include housebreakings, vehicle thefts and vandalism in summer 2017.

Charged: Man reported over Highland crimes (file pic). ©Deadline

A man has been charged with committing 39 separate crimes in the Highlands last year.

They include housebreakings, vehicle thefts and vandalisms across Ross-shire in summer 2017.

The 43-year-old, from County Durham in north east England, has been reported to the procurator fiscal.

Detective inspector Scott Macdonald said: "This was a complex investigation due to the geography covered and the volume of incidents which have ultimately made up this report.

"We are grateful to the many members of the public who have provided information which has been of assistance during our enquiries."

