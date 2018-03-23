Two face trial over armed jewel raid at Gleneagles Hotel

Prosecutors claim they were masked and carrying hammers, a machete and a pistol.

he Mappin and Webb Boutique at the hotel was raided.

Two men are to stand trial charged with an armed raid on a jewellers at the Gleneagles Hotel.

Richard Fleming, 42, and Liam Richardson, 29, allegedly stole watches worth more than £500,000.

It is alleged - along with another individual - they carried out the robbery at the Mappin and Webb Boutique at the hotel in Auchterarder, Perthshire last June.

Prosecutors claim they were masked while in possession of hammers, a machete and a pistol.

Display cabinets are said to have been smashed and staff threatened.

Fleming faces other accusations including concealing, transferring and removing £11,710 of criminal property from England to Scotland.

Both men pleaded not guilty at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kirsty Fleming, 44, and Janette McGregor, 63, face charges of reset.

McGregor and 29-year-old Sinitta Senior are also said to have been involved with Richard Fleming in the concealing of the alleged £11,710 of criminal property.

The three women deny those charges and will also stand trial in August.

