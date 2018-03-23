Women arrested over fall death of one-legged homeless man

John Mottram died after falling from the window of a home in Dundee.

Arrest: Two women held over death of John Mottram (file pic). ©SNS Group

Two women have been arrested over the death of a one-legged homeless man who died after falling from a window of a house.

John Mottram was found seriously injured in the back garden of a home on Dens Road, Dundee, in August 2017.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where he died two days later.

His death was initially believed to have been accidental but police are now treating it as unexplained.

Two women, aged 37 and 38, were arrested on Wednesday and released pending further enquiries.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers are still treating the death of Mr Mottram as unexplained, and the investigation into his death is ongoing."

Mr Mottram, who lost his leg due to a blood clot and used a wheelchair, had been living in the nearby Lily Walker Centre for several years.

He was forced to give up his third floor flat and was on a council waiting list for a bungalow.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.