'Quick-thinking' police officers save woman from flat fire

Police officers entered a flat Inverness in order to rescue a 'distressed' woman inside.

Fire: Woman rescued from flat. Google 2018

"Quick thinking" police officers who rescued a woman from a flat fire in Inverness have been praised.

The fire broke out late on Friday evening at a property in Oldtown Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene and officers entered the flat in order to help remove the "distressed" occupant.

The woman suffered smoke inhalation and was treated in hospital before later being released.

The fire was contained in one flat though other properties had to be evacuated.

Sergeant Craig Stuart said: "I must praise the quick thinking and dynamic actions of the officers who attended at this fire.

"They selflessly entered the flat and rescued the distressed female occupant.

"They also assisted in evacuating occupants of neighbouring properties.

"Police Scotland are not seeking any other persons in relation to the fire.

"I also wish to thank our colleagues in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service who also assisted with this incident."

