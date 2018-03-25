Woman raped in early hours attack at house in Dundee

Police are searching for a man in his 30s following the incident in Morgan Street.

A woman was raped in a house in Dundee during the early hours of Saturday.

Police are searching for a man in his 30s following the sex attack in Morgan Street.

High-visibility police patrols will be in place as police investigate the incident.

Detectives said a woman in her 30s was attacked between 2am and 4am.

Detective Inspector Ray Birnie said: "We have received a report of a serious sexual assault which occurred in the early hours of this morning within a property in Morgan Street.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and I would like to appeal to the public to come forward if they have information that which assist us."

He said police were keen to trace a white man in his 30s who is around 5ft 11in tall, has a thin build with light brown hair and stubble and who spoke with a Scottish accent.

The man would have been wearing a dark blue jacket, a dark 'hoodie' and jogging bottoms.

DI Birnie continued: "He may have valuable information that could assist us.

"The male may have used a small, dark coloured vehicle or may have been dropped off by this vehicle.

"If anyone recalls hearing anything or seeing anything in the Morgan Street area, including any vehicles, between 2 and 4am on Saturday morning then I would ask them to contact us."

DI Birnie added: "The female victim was not physically injured, however she has obviously been left very upset and distressed by the incident.

"Specialist officers are currently providing support to her.

"There has been an ongoing police activity at the address and there will be additional high visibility patrols in the area for the time being.

"I would like to thank the local community for their patience whilst we deal with this incident and again ask that if they have any information that could assist us to please come forward."

