Work begins on wind farm after failed Trump legal fight

The US President lost a series of legal battles against the Aberdeen Bay wind farm.

Wind farm: Similar turbine under construction at Burbo Bank (file pic).

Construction is under way on an offshore wind farm at the centre of a series of failed legal battles by Donald Trump.

Eleven turbines - some of the world's most powerful - are being erected in Aberdeen Bay a short distance from a golf course owned by the US President.

The 625ft towers are three times taller than the Scott Monument and will be secured to the seabed by 1800-tonne anchors, which are being installed this week.

Trump claimed the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre would spoil the view from his course at Balmedie, which was given planning permission three years before the wind farm.

He fought a series of legal battles against the EOWDC and vowed to take the fight to European courts - although he has not discussed the issue publicly since 2016.

The 250ft-tall "suction bucket" anchors which secure the turbines to the seabed are being installed by Asian Hercules III, one of the world's largest floating cranes. The first foundation was installed on Sunday in just under 15 hours.

Adam Ezzamel, who is leading the project for developer Vattenfall, said: "The first installation of the suction bucket foundations is a major accomplishment for the EOWDC project team, our contractors and the offshore wind industry."

Colossal: Turbine anchor before installation in Aberdeen Bay. Vattenfall

Their installation was expected to begin earlier this year but the work is believed to have been delayed by bad weather.

The first turbines are expected to begin generating power this summer and Vattenfall claims the EOWDC will produce the equivalent of 70% of Aberdeen's domestic electricity demands when it is fully operational.

Vattenfall senior vice president for wind Gunnar Groebler added: "The EOWDC is a cornerstone of Vattenfall's and the industry's drive for innovative cost reduction in offshore wind.

"To be fossil-free within one generation a climate smart offshore wind programme embracing science and technology is really important for Vattenfall."

