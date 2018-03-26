Oil engineer raped teen and attacked woman at city flats

Kufre Uwem, 34, was jailed for seven years following the sex attacks in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen: Placed on sex offenders register. STV

An oil and gas engineer raped a teenage student at his flat in Aberdeen.

Kufre Uwem has been jailed for seven years for holding the 18-year-old against her will in his home before raping her.

The 34-year-old, who was a subsea project engineer, was also convicted of intent to rape a second woman at her flat.

The sex attacks happened on October 18, 2012, and October 30, 2016, at separate properties in Aberdeen.

At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lord Arthurson told Uwem: "This was a course of violent and predatory sexual offending, notwithstanding the four years between the two offences."

The court heard that Uwem's first victim was a first year student who Uwen met by chance and invited her to his flat.

Once there he raped her. In a victim impact statement to the court, the victim said that the rape had "a monumental impact on her life".

Uwem's second victim was attacked in her own home.

Uwem restrained her, removed her lower clothing with intent to rape her.

Lord Arthurson told him: "The consequences are truly catastrophic for you."

Uwem, who has an MSc in pipe engineering, was also placed on the sex offenders register.

