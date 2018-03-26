  • STV
  • MySTV

Father-of-11 attacked woman in row over matching socks

STV

Nathan Pulman has been jailed following a horrific catalogue of abuse over a 10-year period.

Court: Pulman was jailed for nine years in 2013 in Wales for violence against women.
Court: Pulman was jailed for nine years in 2013 in Wales for violence against women. North Wales Police

A father-of-11 brutally attacked a woman because he could not find a matching pair of socks, a court was told.

Nathan Pulman admitted a catalogue of abuse against the 38-year-old woman in areas such as Invergordon, Kinloch Rannoch, Inverness, Laurencekirk, Fyvie, Stonehaven, Forres, Elgin and Perth over a 10-year-period.

Prosecutor Bill MacVicar said: "Repeated assaults were committed by the accused on the woman.

"On some of the occasions she was pregnant."

The woman described Pulman, 42, as a "Jekyll and Hyde" character and said he would regularly accuse her of lying and then become angrier when she denied this and assault her.

After the beatings he would buy her teddy bears and flowers, but after a short period the violence would start up again.

One of the beatings took place in Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin where the woman had been admitted for surgery.

Pulman seized her by the head, hair and body, and slapped, punched, and kicked her during the attacks.

Mr MacVicar added: "She was struck on the head and body with belts shoes, a dog chain, household items and garden implements.

"The beatings could be for any reason such as the accused not having a matching pair of socks.

"She was frequently made to stand outdoors in inclement weather, including snow, for lengthy periods of time without adequate clothing.

"He also hit her while he was driving.

"Serious injuries including broken bones were inflicted and she is left with scars."

The court heard that on one occasion she was made to sit in snow for a lengthy period while the accused shouted and swore at her.

She was eventually let back in to make his evening meal.

'The beatings could be for any reason such as the accused not having a matching pair of socks.'
Prosecutor Bill MacVicar

Another time Pulman tied a rope to a beam and told her to put her head in the noose in order to end her life by stepping off a table.

After he traumatised her, he then told her not to do it.

When his boots went missing Pulman blamed the woman and slapped her twice across the face and kicked her legs repeatedly.

Mr MacVicar added: "In 2005 at a house in Kinloch Rannoch Mr Pulman began shouting that there was washing to be done.

"When she tried to pick up the washing he punched and kicked her.

"One blow caused her nose to bleed and she had to have an operation and spent three days in hospital."

In January 2006 the accused knocked tubes off a seven foot high shelving unit and ordered the woman to put them back up.

She stood on an office chair with wheels and Pulman kicked away the chair.

The victim broke both wrists in the fall.

On another occasion Pulman lost his temper and threw a mug full force at the woman cutting her nose, left eyelid and left cheekbone.

Pulman admitted assaulting the woman to her permanent disfigurement.

His pleas of not guilty to other charges including sexually assaulting the woman were accepted by the Crown.

Pulman also admitted assaulting two children.

Lord Matthews deferred sentence until next month for background reports.

Pulman, who is in custody, was jailed for nine years in 2013 at Mold Crown Court in Wales for violence against women.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.