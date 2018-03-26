Hillwalker found dead weeks after brother's body discovered

Neil Gibson, 63, was found more than a month after rescue teams recovered Alan's body.

Search: Brothers Alan and Neil Gibson were reported missing on February 8. Police Scotland

The body of a hillwalker who went missing with his brother in Wester Ross more than a month ago has been found.

Police Scotland confirmed Neil Gibson, 63, was discovered on Sunday from the Beinn Liath Mhor area.

Neil and brother Alan were reported missing on February 8 by their family after they failed to return from a planned walk in the Achnashellach area of Strathcarron.

The body of Alan, 56, was recovered from the Beinn Liath Mhor area two days later.

Searchers discovered the remains of their black Pointer dog, Archie, on February 22.

Since February extensive searches have been ongoing involving members of Torridon Mountain Rescue Team, Kintail MRT, Glenelg MRT, RAF Mountain Rescue Team, SARDA dogs and the Coastguard helicopter.

Sergeant Graham Cameron said: "I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks to all the volunteers and partner search agencies that made tireless efforts to find Neil, Alan and Archie.

"As always, they persevered and worked incredibly hard to battle some difficult and dangerous conditions in the hope of giving their family and friends some closure.

"My thoughts remain with Neil and Alan's family today, who have shown such strength and bravery when faced with such a tragedy."

