Duchess of Cambridge named first Royal Patron of V&A Museum

The long awaited £80m Dundee V&A Museum is set to open in September this year.

Duchess of Cambridge: Kate did a degree in history of art. PA

The Duchess of Cambridge has become the first Royal Patron of the V&A Museum.

Kensington Palace said that this is to further her interest in the visual arts, photography and design.

Kate, who did a degree in the history of art, is already patron of the National Portrait Gallery and the Natural History Museum.

The V&A is the world's leading museum of art, design, education and performance with collections unrivalled in their scope and diversity.

Originally established to make works of art available to all, the V&A's collection now spans more than 5000 years of human creativity, showcasing in many mediums and from many parts of the world.

The £80m Dundee V&A Museum, which has been in the planning for more than a decade, will open in September.

Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A, said: "From its foundation by Prince Albert and Queen Victoria, the V&A has enjoyed a proud history of Royal support.

"We are delighted that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge has agreed to serve as Royal Patron of the museum.

"The Duchess's personal interest in photography, textiles and the visual arts, alongside her support for the role of art in supporting mental health and maturing young people's creative talent, fits naturally with the collections and civic purpose of the V&A.

"The trustees, staff and members of the V&A look forward to working with Her Royal Highness across our museums in South Kensington, Bethnal Green and Dundee."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.