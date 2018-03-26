UK's only polar bear cub keeps cool in paddling pool

The cub, at the Highland Wildlife Park, was spotted exploring the enclosure.

Bear: The cub was splashing about in the pool. Highland Wildlife Park

The UK's only polar bear cub has been fighting off the hotter weather with a splash around in a paddling pool.

The young cub was born at Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie during the week before Christmas.

The cub, which ventured out its den for the first time last week, was investigating the newest features of the enclosure.

The keepers placed the pool of water near the den to get the cub more familiar with water, so it is more confident when it gets to the main pool in the outdoor enclosure.

Mother Victoria and the yet unnamed cub are still spending a lot of time in the den, venturing out to the enclosure for short periods of time.

