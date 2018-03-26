Man arrested after woman raped in house in Dundee 

The attack happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Attacked: The woman was assaulted on Morgan Street, Dundee. STV

A man has been arrested after a woman was raped in Dundee.

Police have confirmed that a man has been detained after the incident on Saturday morning.

The sexual assault occurred between 2am and 4am in a property in Morgan Street, when a woman in her 30s was attacked.

Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Smith said: "We are grateful to members of the public who have assisted us while enquiries have been carried out."

Police added: "The female victim was not physically injured, however she has obviously been left very upset and distressed by the incident.

"Specialist officers are currently providing support to her."

