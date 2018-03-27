Man and woman who died after car plunged into loch named

Kenneth McCrimmon, 44, and Rose Bassett, 48, both died at the scene at Little Loch Broom.

Little Loch Broom: Car was recovered from water. Peter Jolly

A man and woman who died after a car veered off a road and plunged into a loch have been named by police.

Kenneth McCrimmon known as Ross McCrimmon, 44, and Rose Bassett, 48, lost their lives in the incident at Little Loch Broom, near Ullapool in Ross-shire, on Monday.

Police were called to the scene off the A832 shortly before 4pm and a badly damaged car was later recovered from the water.

Peter Jolly

Local councillor Derek MacLeod said workers raised the alarm after seeing the car leave the road.

He said: "There is a nearby fish farm and some of the fish farm workers spotted it, it was about 100 yards from where they were.

"The two people had lived in the Poolewe area for a long time and both worked at Inverewe Gardens.

"Everyone is shocked, it is a small community of people who know each other for many miles around."

Police are appealing for information.

Road policing sergeant Gregor Hay said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the two people who have died at this sad time.

"Enquiries into this incident remain ongoing and we would ask that anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw a red Honda Civic travelling in the area at the time to contact police on 101 quoting incident number NE2595/18."

The A832 was closed for around six hours after the incident and has since reopened.

